Dawn LeBrun is already making plans for her new home.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Some bushes at the front of 48 London St., will be removed. Rose bushes will take their place. LeBrun will plant edible flowers that she can eat and use for health therapy. Her husband, Jason, wants to realize a long-held dream and have an apple tree. He’ll use the fruit for pies and butter. Dawn wants the backyard of their two-storey with a loft home to be like an oasis where “you don’t realize you’re in the middle of the Sault.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New program boosts Sault neighbourhoods, helps home ownership Back to video

The affordable home ownership program, a joint venture of District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board, Ontario Works, Sault College and Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, moved up owning a home five to 10 years for the Lebruns.

“We’ve always wanted home ownership, but life happens,” said Dawn, an Iroquois Falls native.

DSSMSSAB buys homes where there’s a declining property assessment base. Properties are fixed up by Ontario Works clients who learn construction skills and earn a building maintenance construction certificate through Sault College. Renovated residences are sold to qualifying buyers who only pay to cover expenses. Revenue from home sales helps improve another property.

DSSMSSAB contributed $299,000 to launch the program in 2019. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing added $900,000.

“I hope it demonstrates that our downtown is worth investing in,” said Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour before a ceremony at the home on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of good people who live downtown and a lot of good people in these established neighbourhoods and with just a little bit of support they can turn into a place that lots of families are going to be attracted.”