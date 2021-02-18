News briefs

Article content

Laundry machines targeted

Two people are accused of damaging coin-operated laundry equipment at two multi-unit residences.

The incidents happened between Monday and Wednesdasy in the 100 block of Breton Road and the 0 to 100 block of Boehmer Boulevard, police say.

Chem Hyvarinen, 39, was charged with two counts mischief under $5,000 and three counts each break and enter, possession of instruments for breaking into coin-operated or currency exchange devices and breach of probation.

He was held for bail court.

Chelsey Yates, 34, was charged with two counts mischief under $5,000 and three counts each break and enter and possession of instruments for breaking into coin-operated or currency exchange devices.

Her court date is March 29.

Calendar chosen

The school-year calendar chosen for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board’s 2021-2022 academic year won by one vote.

Board staff and parent communities “could provide feedback” about the calendar they preferred, superintendent of education Joe Chilelli told trustees during an online meeting on Wednesday evening.

Two choices drew 171 votes with 86 opting for the first option. First day of classes is Sept. 7. Professional activity days will run Sept. 2, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Feb. 4, April 29, May 20 and June 10. A second calendar option drew 85 backers.