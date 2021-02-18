News briefs
Laundry machines targeted
Two people are accused of damaging coin-operated laundry equipment at two multi-unit residences.
The incidents happened between Monday and Wednesdasy in the 100 block of Breton Road and the 0 to 100 block of Boehmer Boulevard, police say.
Chem Hyvarinen, 39, was charged with two counts mischief under $5,000 and three counts each break and enter, possession of instruments for breaking into coin-operated or currency exchange devices and breach of probation.
He was held for bail court.
Chelsey Yates, 34, was charged with two counts mischief under $5,000 and three counts each break and enter and possession of instruments for breaking into coin-operated or currency exchange devices.
Her court date is March 29.
Calendar chosen
The school-year calendar chosen for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board’s 2021-2022 academic year won by one vote.
Board staff and parent communities “could provide feedback” about the calendar they preferred, superintendent of education Joe Chilelli told trustees during an online meeting on Wednesday evening.
Two choices drew 171 votes with 86 opting for the first option. First day of classes is Sept. 7. Professional activity days will run Sept. 2, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Feb. 4, April 29, May 20 and June 10. A second calendar option drew 85 backers.
“It was a one vote difference,” said Chilelli. “Very close.”
School boards have to approve a school-year calendar and submit the document to the Ministry of Education.
Costs match bids
Actual costs for three major capital projects done during 2019-2020 were near bids received by Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board.
Mechanical and electrical upgrades and various improvements were made at St. Mary’s French Immersion on Gibbs Street.
The board budgeted $850,000. Tender was $839,320. Actual cost was $831,414, said manager of plant services Steve Brown in a report to trustees.
Four bids were received. Jobst Construction, with the lowest bid, was selected.
Work was funded by school condition improvement and school renewal allocation dollars.
A partial roof replacement at St. Basil on St. George’s Avenue East was budgeted for $750,000. The tender was for $919,440 with final cost also $919,440. Pro-North Roofing was the low tender and completed the work.
Our Lady of Lourdes French Immersion in Elliot Lake also had part of its roof replaced. The board budgeted $580,000. Tender and final cost was $610,610. Two bids were received. The company with the lowest tender, Damisona Roofing, did the work.
School condition improvement funding was used to pay for the work at St. Basil and Our Lady of Lourdes.
“All three projects did not experience any significant extra dollars in them,” Brown told the board. “(They) ended up being very close to the bid that we received for these projects.”
Fish served
Moose Family Centre hosts a takeout fish fry on Friday.
Shrimp and chicken breast dinners are also available at 543 Trunk Rd., from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Each meal costs $17. Call 705-759-8623.