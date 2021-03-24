Article content

Clinic is full

All spaces for a weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinic at GFL Memorial Gardens are booked.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. News briefs Back to video

The clinic was for various groups, including persons 75 and up, clergy who provide end-of-life care and essential care givers in long-term care and retirement homes.

Appointments started to be accepted Wednesday at 10 a.m. Algoma Public Health reported early that afternoon all available openings were taken.

The next clinic is planned for April 3 and 6.

Booking information for those clinics will be released soon.

Genetti is wanted

Michael Anthony George Genetti, 33, is wanted by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Genetti is wanted on more than a half-dozen charges including pointing a firearm, robbery using firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Thomas Gordon Joseph Kennedy, Sarah Elisabeth Mergaert and Lyle Andrew Marshall are also wanted on various charges.

Anyone with information about any of these persons can call police at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867, 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com

Thibodeau talks

Artist Katrina Thibodeau presents a virtual talk about her new Art Gallery of Algoma exhibition.

Her presentation about The Art of Emotions is Thursday at 6 p.m.

Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zwmU4IumR8GQmnDKy0DnVQ

The exhibition is Thibodeau’s first solo show at the gallery, a release says.

AGA is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.