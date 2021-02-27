Nine strip searches done

Article content

Nine strip searches of accused persons were done by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service in 2020.

Checking for drugs prompted the searches of three women and six men, said Sgt. Darren Sirie in a report to Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.

The searches were evenly split between Black, Caucasian and Indigenous suspects.

Police made 1,224 arrests in 2020. Less than 1 per cent of arrests involved strip searches. The checks are done under the authority of the Criminal Code, Chief Hugh Stevenson told board members. Police are checking for items related to evidence, injury or escape.