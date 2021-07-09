This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Police allegedly found about $1,700 in counterfeit $50 and $100 bills from a man who is accused of being out past his curfew on Thursday morning.

No joke: Funny money features Chinese letters

Some of the funny money, in an evidence photo released by police, looks to be noticeably shorter than legal tender. What appears to be Chinese letters can be seen near the right sides of the fake money bearing images of Canadian prime ministers William Lyon Mackenzie King and Sir Robert Borden.

“It’s quite obviously counterfeit,” said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

He encourages Sault residents to watch for similar bills circulating in the community and to always doublecheck cash received to make sure the bills are legitimate.

“With this money being seized I think it’s reasonable to say that there could be more … out there,” said Louttit.

Cory Cloutier, 28, was charged with possession of counterfeit money, breach of probation and two counts breach of recognizance.

He was held for bail court.