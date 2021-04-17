





Article content Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is joining numerous other police departments across Ontario and opting not to do random stops of individuals or vehicles during the extended provincial lockdown. The provincial government announced stepped-up enforcement capabilities under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act last Friday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No random checks planned: POLICE Back to video Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said police can ask anyone who is not at their residence “their purpose of not being at home.” Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit said officers will keep responding to public complaints about COVID-19 infractions – and not stopping persons at random. “The people of Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township have, for the most part, done a really good job when it comes to following public health guidelines and keeping our numbers down,” he told The Sault Star. “Everybody’s anxious and stressed. There’s no need to increase stress there. We know people are doing their best to follow the public health guidelines wearing masks and washing hands and maintaining distance. We feel that the way things have been going have been working pretty well and will continue to do so.”

Article content Officers will opt to educate, warn or fine people when they respond to calls. Louttit doesn’t anticipate increased patrols of parks and playgrounds to ensure residents are following the government directive to steer clear of the recreation sites. “I don’t foresee a large police presence kicking children off of swings because of these orders,” he said. “But we do want to remind people that these orders are in place and there is the possibility that if you’re found to be violating the orders that, yes, you could potentially face a fine.” Youth at basketball courts may be asked “to move along” if police find them playing. The police department’s senior command reviewed the amended regulations and “decided to maintain our proactive and complaint-driven enforcment,” a release says. Mayor Christian Provenzano is a member of Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board. He backs the police department’s approach. “I support @SaultPolice position and trust it will continue to do what it can to keep @CitySSM safe during this challenging time,” said Provenzano on Twitter. Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Shoemaker offered “kudos” for the police decision. “Excellent decision not to enforce an unconstitutional directive,” he said in a tweet. Toronto Police Service said its officers “will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not be doing random stops of people or cars.” North Bay Police will also not do “random vehicle or individual stops.”

Article content London Police Service will continue to focus on “engage, explain, educate (and) enforce in a fair (and) unbiased manner.” Police services in Guelph, Halton, Ottawa, Peterborough and Waterloo are doing the same. “The vast majority of the police services that I have seen on social media are conducting business in the same manner,” said Louttit. “We feel we’re making the right decision and I believe that those services and their boards and their leadership feel the same way.” Most people who commented on the police department’s Facebook page were supportive of the service’s decision. “Thank you for this,” said Bob McMenemy. “We appreciate this common sense approach.” Samantha Coe called the decision a “reasonable and thoughtful response.” Sault residents can leave their homes for groceries, medical appointments, exercise, pharmacy visits and places of employment if they cannot work remotely. “It is imperative that everyone limit their trips outside of the home to permitted purposes only,” said Jones. Ontario Provincial Police started checkpoints at interprovincial points of entry on Monday. Anyone not travelling for essential reasons, including work, medical care or Indigenous persons exercising treaty rights, will be refused entry. The Ontario government brought in the measures due a jump in COVID-19 cases in the province. More than 4,800 new cases of coronavirus were reported last Friday, the highest tally of the week.

Article content “I know that the majority of Ontario residents are doing the right thing and they’re following the rules, keeping each other safe,” said Premier Doug Ford at a press conference last Friday. “But we need to step up enforcement. We need to focus on those who are deliberately putting others at risk and ignoring the stay-at-home order.” Canadian Civil Liberties Association called the government’s decision to increase enforcement “a Black Friday of rights slashing” that risks “a rash of racial profiling and overbroad police powers, presuming everyone outside guilty until proven otherwise.The mobility rights restrictions fail to achieve constitutional proportionality.” btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

