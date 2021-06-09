No ticket wins $70M jackpot

Article content

TORONTO — The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still unclaimed, with no winner in Tuesday night’s draw.

Numbers drawn for the top prize were 1, 9, 14, 24, 26, 37 and 42. Bonus number was 29.

Fourteen winning Maxmillions tickets were sold in Ontario. None were purchased in Northern Ontario, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.

Three winning tickets of $1 million were sold in Mississauga. Two other Maxmillions winners were sold in Burlington.

An Encore prize of $100,000 was won on a ticket sold in the Manitoulin area.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 11 will remain at $70 million, with 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each once again up for grabs.

Friday’s Lotto Max draw is expected to set a new reocord of $120 million in top prizing.