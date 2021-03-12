





Article content Next stop: Owen Sound? After a feasibility study showed Little Tub Harbour in Tobermory would be too small and too busy to host the historic M.S. Norgoma, an ambitious plan to tow the 71-year-old ship to Owen Sound from Sault Ste. Marie is now in the early stages. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norgoma may set sail to Owen Sound Back to video Mike Goman of Tobermory Real Estate Investors Inc. (TREII) was in front of Owen Sound’s Community Development, Tourism and Culture Advisory Committee Friday morning pitching a similar plan to the one he put in front of Northern Bruce Peninsula council and staff last summer. City councillor Richard Thomas, who chairs the committee, said the plan has initial support. A motion directing staff to proceed with the next steps passed at Friday’s meeting. “At this point, it doesn’t commit the city to anything financially,” Thomas said. “This is really just to kick the ball into the next stage of things and start looking at whether it’s even feasible or not.”

Article content Essentially, Goman and his partners want to preserve the 188-foot Great Lakes passenger ship and its history while creating a new permanent business and tourism destination at the Owen Sound Federal Harbour. The exact docking location proposed for the Norgoma is on the west side of the harbour slightly south of the winter docking location of the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun. “There’s a parking area there and a dock. That’s the area that I focused on with staff and staff seemed to agree it could be a good spot,” Goman said. “Owen Sound, I think, lends itself a lot better to it, and with Owen Sound being the origin of that boat to begin with, with the Owen Sound Transportation Company, it’s a nice connection to be able to make.” The proposed location of the Norgoma at the Owen Sound harbour could benefit the Community Waterfront Heritage Centre, Visitor Centre, and Owen Sound Harbour experience, a city staff report stated. “I look at something like this and I think tourism is all about destinations. Man, what kind of a destination would it be to have an actual lake ship open to the public?” Thomas said. “We’ve had people suggest it could be a brewpub, it could be a boutique hotel, it could be a coffee shop. Really, the sky is the limit when you’re starting with a blank slate.” The purpose of Friday’s meeting, however, was to ensure both TREII and the city support the concept and agree on the next steps. “The goal of this morning’s session was just to get this idea out there and let everybody think about it and talk about it,” Goman said.

Article content Those next steps include finalizing an acquisition of the Norgoma by TREII from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, conducting a study of the available harbour space and, drawing up a site plan based on findings of the study showing current sanitary, water and hydro services. A study is needed to make sure the ship could make the trip to Owen Sound, as well. The local parties would also need to seek approval and a long-term lease agreement with Transport Canada because of the proposed docking site on the water in the federal harbour. “To be realistic, we’ve just got to get it here in the first place,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, there is not a heck of a lot happening within our inner harbour these days so anything would be of interest. At least I would hope.” The staff report acknowledges an agreement between the city and TREII would need to address matters of parking, accessibility, servicing and what would happen should TREII cease operations as outlined in the agreement, or in the case of insolvency. The Grey Sauble Conservation Authority would also need to approve the plan. The city said it would circulate a “request for comment” memo to 35 stakeholders should the plan move forward. Goman, who also works in commercial real estate development, said the extensive approvals process doesn’t worry him as long as it doesn’t take too long. “That really doesn’t put me off. What it does is it means you have to have your information, presentations and applications in order,” Goman said. “Everything has to be asked-and-answered so to speak. What concerns me is if it’s starting to take way too much time. That’s a problem. I don’t want to spend two years digging through approvals.”

Article content Last summer, Sault Ste. Marie’s city council approved the sale of the Norgoma to TREII at a cost of $2,500. That sale had several conditions, including making sure the ship could withstand the tow to its new home, and making sure it will have a home once it gets there. The deal looked to have fallen through when plans to move the ship to Tobermory sank last year. Goman said Friday he’s been in contact with the City of Sault Ste. Marie. The ship is currently in a Sault Ste. Marie towing and salvage marine yard waiting for its next move. “They know I’m still working on it,” Goman said. “I think they would like to find a home for the Norgoma . . . they’re supportive.” Goman said there’s no firm timeline, but in a perfect world, they would tow the ship to Owen Sound this autumn so any work could be done over the winter months. “If it looks like there is some progress, hopefully, they’ll be patient,” Goman said. “If it were possible, I think and we decide to go ahead, we’ve got to get it out of there this year sometime.” Built in the 1950s in Collingwood, the 188-foot Norgoma was a package freighter and passenger ferry once operated by the Owen Sound Transportation Company. In 1974, the Norgoma and her sister ship the Norisle were replaced by the Chi-Cheemaun, which still does the run today. Sault Ste. Marie bought the vessel for a dollar from the Ontario government in 1975 and the Norgoma has called the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie home for decades, where it was operated as a museum for much of that time. Last year the city took back ownership of the ship from the volunteer organization that had operated it. It was moved from the city’s Roberta Bondar Marina to a private dock in June 2019 and put up for sale later in the year.

