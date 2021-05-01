Noront stake will help decarbonization: WYLOO
Article content
Wyloo Canada is taking a long-term view with its significant ownership stake in Noront Resources.
The company purchased 96.3 million shares of Noront from Resource Capital Fund. That’s nearly 25 per cent of Noront’s 419.7 million outstanding shares.
Noront stake will help decarbonization: WYLOO Back to video
“This investment reflects a long-term and collaborative strategy to support the discovery and development of the next generation of mines required to meet the growing demand of critical materials needed to power the decarbonization of the global economy,” said head of Wyloo Metals Luca Giacovazzi in a statement. “At the centre of our approach is a belief that by building strong businesses, we can create economic opportunities that enable communities to thrive. We look forward to forming a long-term working relationship with the Noront team and key stakeholders as we advance the assets over the coming years.”
Wyloo Canada is a subsidiary of WylooMetals – an Australian-based metals and mining company and forms part of Tattarang, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups.
Advertisement
Article content
“We are delighted that WylooMetals has chosen to acquire a cornerstone interest in Noront,” said Noront President and CEO Alan Coutts. “It’s exciting to partner with a company whose values parallel our own company principles. Wyloomakes long-term strategic investments in companies that mine responsibly, and that’s a philosophy that aligns very well with the approach Noront is taking as we develop the Ring of Fire in an environmentally responsible manner in collaboration with our First Nation partners.”
Noront plans to build its ferrochrome processing facility in Sault Ste. Marie in 2025.
The company’s shares closed at 24 cents Friday. Noront (TSX: NOT.V) has ranged from 12 cents to 32 cents during the last 52 weeks.