Noront stake will help decarbonization: WYLOO

Wyloo Canada is taking a long-term view with its significant ownership stake in Noront Resources.

The company purchased 96.3 million shares of Noront from Resource Capital Fund. That’s nearly 25 per cent of Noront’s 419.7 million outstanding shares.

“This investment reflects a long-term and collaborative strategy to support the discovery and development of the next generation of mines required to meet the growing demand of critical materials needed to power the decarbonization of the global economy,” said head of Wyloo Metals Luca Giacovazzi in a statement. “At the centre of our approach is a belief that by building strong businesses, we can create economic opportunities that enable communities to thrive. We look forward to forming a long-term working relationship with the Noront team and key stakeholders as we advance the assets over the coming years.”

Wyloo Canada is a subsidiary of WylooMetals – an Australian-based metals and mining company and forms part of Tattarang, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups.