Article content

NORPRO is now N1 Solutions.

N1 Strategy, NORPRO Innovation and NORPRO Security are the company’s divisions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NORPRO rebrands as N1 Solutions Back to video

“It was time to reposition the company to match what we provide to our customers,” said president Brad Gregorini in a release.

N1 Solutions employs more than 140. Its head office is on Ruth Street. N1 Solutions also has locations in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Sudbury.

Dan Hollingsworth, former executive director of Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corp., became vice-president of N1 Solutions last November. Director of security Sonny Spina, formerly a constable with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, started his role in January.

Gregorini bought NORPRO in 2013.