North Algoma resident tests positive

Brian Kelly
Jun 22, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic

Close contact caused a north Algoma resident to become infected with COVID-19.

The 399th confirmed case in Algoma District was tested last Friday and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Four cases are active. Oner person is in hospital.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 74 active cases as of June 16. No one is in hospital.

