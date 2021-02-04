North Shore Health Network suspends visits

Article content

North Shore Health Network is temporarily suspending visitors at all of its sites due to COVID-19.

Visitors will only be allowed at emergency departments and acute care in Blind River when a patient needs end-of-life care, a release says. Then, up to two people can visit. Only one parent can accompany youth under 18.

No visitors are allowed at the long-term care unit in Blind River unless a resident is receiving end-of-life care. A maximum of two designated visitors are allowed.

One person can accompany a person for out-patient services, if needed.

Chiropractic sessions are suspended until further notice.

Only persons needing urgent care should go to the emergency departments.

Anyone needing immediate medical attention should call 911 and mention travel history and symptoms.

Residents wondering if they should be tested for COVID-19 should call Algoma Public Health at 866-892-0172 or NSHN’s COVID-19 assessment centre at 705-356-2265 or 888-425-0321, ext. 2661 (Blind River) or ext. 2662 (Thessalon). A form can be completed online atwww.nshn.care/covid19.