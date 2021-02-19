





Article content Northern Credit Union is closing three of its branches in Sault Ste. Marie and area due partly to what it says it reduced foot traffic as more customers turn to the Internet to do their financial transactions. A total of seven sites, employing 18 unionized staff, will be affected by the closures, senior vice-president member experience Liisa Woolley told The Sault Star on Friday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Northern Credit Union shutters Sault, Algoma branches Back to video “Definitely traffic volumes played a large factor in that (decision to close the locations), especially now with the number of digital services that are available,” she said. Members are using digital and remote banking services two to three times more often than in-branch options. Northern Credit Union is also seeing outmigration in some communities, further limiting walk-in numbers to its branches. “There was a number of things that we looked at, not just number visits,” said Woolley. “The industry is changing as a whole and people’s behaviour is changing and how they access us.”

Article content Banks have cut their branches in the Sault in recent years. Bank of Montreal (Korah Road), HSBC Bank Canada (Queen Street East), CIBC (Huron Street), TD Canada Trust (Market Mall) and Royal Bank (Wellington Street West) have all closed locations since 1999. Woolley estimated branch traffic volume has slumped over the last five years. Northern is seeing less use of its automated teller machines during the pandemic as its members opt to pay by debit card or etransfer instead of using cash. Northern customers can do tasks such as transfers, investments and mortgages online or by phone. Branches on Second Line West and Richards Landing will be consolidated into Northern Credit Union’s McNabb Street location. Accounts at Northern’s Iron Bridge branch on Highway 17 will move to the credit union’s Thessalon location. Other affected sites are in Coniston, Elmwood, Little Current and Petawawa. Five of the locations, including Second Line West and Iron Bridge, have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020 “to reallocate staff into other key areas of the business where our members were now frequenting because they weren’t coming into the locations,” said Woolley. They close permanently May 3. Richards Landing and Little Current sites have stayed open during the public health crisis and will be shuttered June 1. Three unions represent Northern Credit Union staff. Most are members of Canadian Office and Professional Employees.

Article content Staff whose branches are closing can apply for other positions the credit union plans to post. “It’s hard for us to determine at this point how many will actually be laid off,” said Woolley. The cutbacks surprised COPE Local 26, said president Jane Armstrong. The union represents about 140 of Northern’s workforce of 260 at 31 branches and corporate offices. “We’re hoping that all, if not most of our members, will be able to find positions,” elsewhere at the credit union, said Armstrong. She worked at the Iron Bridge branch for six years as a concierge, helping customers as a teller and handling loans and mortgages, before becoming an indirect lending associate at Northern’s Second Line West location. Armstrong has led Local 26 since June 2019. Northern Credit Union has True North Hub call centres in the Sault and Pembroke. The Sault location will continue to operate on Second Line West. The branch, near Goulais Avenue, occupied “a very small area” of that site, said Woolley. The hubs will help customers make the transition to the new Northern locations. Call 866-413-7071. Hours are Monday and Tuesday 8 to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

