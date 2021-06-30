Easton Notte doesn’t want to have all the fun when Sault Ste. Marie YMCA opens its doors again.

The Grade 4 student at St. Mary’s French Immersion is eager for other youngsters to enjoy the pool, gym and other amenities offered at the McNabb Street recreation facility.

Notte rides to help kids at Y

Notte, 8, decided he’d ride his CCM Hardline mountain bike the entire length of the 23-kilometre John Rowswell Hub Trail on Canada Day. His goal is to collect $800 in pledges – that’s $100 for every year since his birth. Notte’s mother, Allison, is joining him for the fundraising effort to help the Y’s Strong Communities program that assisted nearly 6,800 children and youth in 2019-2020.

“I’m sad that the Y is closed,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Notte. He misses playing basketball and floor hockey in the gym, swimming, enjoying a chocolate shake at the lunch counter and getting a chance “to chill” in the Y’s hot tub. Notte’s ties to the Y are long-standing. He was also in the day-care program and attended the after-school program. Notte is collecting pledges “so kids can have lots of fun there.”

Easton and Allison plan to start their trek on Carmen’s Way at 9 a.m. They plan to stop at Bellevue Park for lunch.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Allison. “It’s good for him to give back to his community and to do exercise, too.”

A member of the Soo Stryders, she ran the trail one-and-a-half times, or 45 kilometres, and raised $300 for the Y in 2020.

“I think Easton and a lot of our members are missing the Y and they’re looking forward to coming back,” said fundraising and community engagement lead Natasha Collett. “They’ve been looking for other things that they can do while the Y is closed. We’ve been encouraging them to get active, get outdoors.”

Notte’s efforts to help the Y is “really nice to hear,” she adds.

“It’s (youngsters) who we do a lot of work for in the community.”

The YMCA anticipates opening during Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen.

“We’re hoping that Stage 3, obviously, happens sooner than later,” said Collett.

Pledges to help Notte can be made at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/ssmymca/p2p/ymceh-activityday/team/the-notte-squad-canada-day-hub-trail-ride/