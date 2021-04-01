NSHN starts visitor restrictions
A new province-wide lockdown is prompting visitor restrictions at North Shore Health Network starting Saturday.
Only one parent can bring a child under 18 to NHSN’s emergency departments.
Maximum of two visitors are allowed for end-of-life situations, a release says.
Visits are to be scheduled with emergency department workers.
No general visitors are allowed in Blind River’s acute care unit.
One essential caregiver, and an alternate, are allowed.
Visits must be booked in advance. Maximum time is one hour.
Essential visitors must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the visit.
An alternate may only visit if the essential visitor is not available for multiple days.
No general visitors to the long-term care unit in Blind River except for palliative and emergency situations.
In those situations, up to two designated visitors are allowed.
Only one designated caregiver is allowed at a time.
Essential support workers can visit after being screened and doing rapid testing.
One person can accompany patients going to out-patient services, if needed.
Routine bookings continue for NSHN’s laboratory and medical imaging. Lab hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Medical imaging hours run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 705-356-2265 or 888-425-0321, ext. 2570.
Physiotherapy services are for acute cases.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
Call 705-356-265 or 888-425-0321, ext. 2480.
Scheduled appointments continue for chiropractor treatments.
Anyone who does not feel well and wants to get tested for COVID-19 can call NSHN’s COVID-19 assessment centre at 705-356-2265 or 888-425-0321, ext. 2661 (Blind River) or ext. 226 (Thessalon).