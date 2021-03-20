Hospital Sunshine List earners nearly doubles
Sault Area Hospital workers earning six-figure salaries have nearly doubled in three years.
Nearly 200 Sault Area Hospital workers are on the Sunshine List.
They earned more than $100,000 in 2020.
Most, 85, are nurses.
Slightly more than 100 employees were paid $100,000-plus in 2017.
Associate pathologist Michael D’Agostino earned the biggest paycheque in 2020 with $353,519 in wages.
President and chief executive officer Wendy Hansson’s pay was $349,299.
Andrew Webb, vice president of quality and medical affairs, earned $326,789.
Derek Garniss, director, chief medical information officer, pocketed $253,493.
Sue Roger, vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing executive, took home $186,067.
Liliana Silvano, vice president and chief financial officer, was paid $176,312.
Associate pathologist Denis Bonin’s salary was $162,503.
The Sunshine List includes more than 100 City of Sault Ste. Marie employees.
Chief administrative officer Malcolm White was paid the most. He earned $208,756.
Larry Girardi, deputy chief administrative officer-public works and engineering services, was paid $190,013.
Deputy chief administrative officer-community development and enterprise services Tom Vair was paid $189,797.
Eight other municipal employees topped $150,000 in pay last year.
Fire chief Peter Johnson took home $178,009.
Chief financial officer and treasurer Shelley Schell was paid $171,691.
Solicitor Karen Fields was paid $164,188.
Salary for director of engineering Don Elliott, director of public works Susan Hamilton-Beach and director, human resources Peter Niro was $155,190.
Manager of information systems Frank Coccimiglio earned $151,980.
Deputy fire chief Stuart Cole earned $150,160.
Hugh Stevenson, chief of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, was paid $211,003.
Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board contributed 60-plus employees to the Sunshine List. Twenty nine, or 42 per cent, are teachers.
Director of education Rose Burton-Spohn was paid $180,792.
Three superintendents, Joe Chilelli, Christine Durocher and Danny Viotto, were each paid $154,644.
Superintendent of business Chris Spina earned $194,730.
About 80 staff at Sault College earned more than $100,000 in 2020.
President Ron Common led the way with $287,200.
Janice Beatty, vice president corporate and student services, earned $184,514. Vice president academic and research Colin Kirkwood was paid $184,319.
Richard Peters, vice president, strategic international development, took home $171,810.
Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University, was paid $236,000.16 in 2020.
Two academics topped $200,000.
Aaron Gordon, associate professor in Algoma’s School of Business and Economics, was paid $206,395. The head of the business school, Cathy Denomme, earned $204,581.
A third academic, Pelham Matthews, an associate professor in the business school, pocketed $191,042.
Donna Rogers, vice president academic and research, earned $185,000.
Salary was $181,690 for Shaochun Xu, a professor in the School of Computer Science and Technology.
Robert Battisti, vice president finance and operations, pocketed $165,999.
Craig Fowler, vice president growth, innovation and external relations, was paid $160,909.
Fourteen Algoma Public Health employees made the Sunshine List. That’s up from 10 in 2017. Dr. Marlene Spruyt was paid $315,196. She was paid $279,031 in 2017. Associate medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo earned $268,808. Chief financial officer Justin Pino took home the third largest pay packet at $142,300.
Pay for program managers Roylene Bowden, Jonathon Bouma, Hannele Dionisi, Kristy Harper, Jan Metheany and Chris Spooney ranged from $104,964 to $127,450.
Three Children’s Aid Society of Algoma staff topped $100,000 in earnings.
Jill Anderson, Mary Jean Chartrand and Deborah Dubois, all supervisors of child protection, earned $109,730, $108,638 and $110,680.
Jeff Pulvermarcher, chief, and Steve Beilhartz, deputy chief, of Algoma District Paramedic Services, were paid $119,037 and $111,705.
More than 600 Ontario Lottery and Gaming employees are on the Sunshine List.
Salaries of some of OLG’s executive committee include senior vice president, risk and audit Malissa Petch ($275,845) senior vice president and chief technology officer Brian Gill ($366,756) and senior vice president, people and culture Nancy Kennedy ($342,172).
North Shore Health Network, with sites in Blind River, Thessalon and Richards Landing, has 20 Sunshine Club members. Eleven are nurses or nurse managers. Their salaries ranged from $101,313 to $123,664.
Chief executive officer Ralph Barker took home $191,669. Rounding out the top three are director of environmental science Daniel Lewis ($142,942) and nurse practitioner Carol-Ann Agnihotri ($136,212).
Eleven workers at Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa are on the Sunshine List.
Nurse practitioner Julie Hunter led the six-figure earners with $152,529.
Registered nurses Sierra Betournay, Colette Dechamplain, Troy Dereski, Sherri Egan and Kathy Kwiatek-Lavergne earned from $102,031 to $110,525.
Maury O’Neill, chief administrative officer of Wawa, earned $127,634. His counterpart in Elliot Lake, Daniel Gagnon, took home $149,104. Eight Elliot Lake firefighters, Isaac Belisle, Darren Conners, Paul Eldon, David George, John Green, Dan Kluke, Jeff Schell and Adam Vance, earned more than $100,000. Their salaries ranged from $109,540 to $121,594. Fire chief John Thomas earned $144,149.
Director of public works Daryl Halloch earned $133,993. Director of information technology Robyn Scott was paid $123,865. Amy Sonnenburg, director of finance and treasurer, was paid $120,981. Director of clerks and planning services Natalie Bray took home $110,497.
Kathryn Scott, chief administrative officer of Blind River, earned $119,475.