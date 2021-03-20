Hospital Sunshine List earners nearly doubles

The Sunshine List includes more than 100 City of Sault Ste. Marie employees.

Liliana Silvano, vice president and chief financial officer, was paid $176,312.

Sue Roger, vice president of clinical operations and chief nursing executive, took home $186,067.

Andrew Webb, vice president of quality and medical affairs, earned $326,789.

President and chief executive officer Wendy Hansson’s pay was $349,299.

Associate pathologist Michael D’Agostino earned the biggest paycheque in 2020 with $353,519 in wages.

Slightly more than 100 employees were paid $100,000-plus in 2017.

Most, 85, are nurses.

They earned more than $100,000 in 2020.

Nearly 200 Sault Area Hospital workers are on the Sunshine List.

Sault Area Hospital workers earning six-figure salaries have nearly doubled in three years.

Janice Beatty, vice president corporate and student services, earned $184,514. Vice president academic and research Colin Kirkwood was paid $184,319.

President Ron Common led the way with $287,200.

About 80 staff at Sault College earned more than $100,000 in 2020.

Three superintendents, Joe Chilelli, Christine Durocher and Danny Viotto, were each paid $154,644.

Director of education Rose Burton-Spohn was paid $180,792.

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board contributed 60-plus employees to the Sunshine List. Twenty nine, or 42 per cent, are teachers.

Hugh Stevenson, chief of Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, was paid $211,003.

Salary for director of engineering Don Elliott, director of public works Susan Hamilton-Beach and director, human resources Peter Niro was $155,190.

Chief financial officer and treasurer Shelley Schell was paid $171,691.

Eight other municipal employees topped $150,000 in pay last year.

Deputy chief administrative officer-community development and enterprise services Tom Vair was paid $189,797.

Larry Girardi, deputy chief administrative officer-public works and engineering services, was paid $190,013.

Chief administrative officer Malcolm White was paid the most. He earned $208,756.

Richard Peters, vice president, strategic international development, took home $171,810.

Asima Vezina, president of Algoma University, was paid $236,000.16 in 2020.

Two academics topped $200,000.

Aaron Gordon, associate professor in Algoma’s School of Business and Economics, was paid $206,395. The head of the business school, Cathy Denomme, earned $204,581.

A third academic, Pelham Matthews, an associate professor in the business school, pocketed $191,042.

Donna Rogers, vice president academic and research, earned $185,000.

Salary was $181,690 for Shaochun Xu, a professor in the School of Computer Science and Technology.

Robert Battisti, vice president finance and operations, pocketed $165,999.

Craig Fowler, vice president growth, innovation and external relations, was paid $160,909.

Fourteen Algoma Public Health employees made the Sunshine List. That’s up from 10 in 2017. Dr. Marlene Spruyt was paid $315,196. She was paid $279,031 in 2017. Associate medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Loo earned $268,808. Chief financial officer Justin Pino took home the third largest pay packet at $142,300.

Pay for program managers Roylene Bowden, Jonathon Bouma, Hannele Dionisi, Kristy Harper, Jan Metheany and Chris Spooney ranged from $104,964 to $127,450.

Three Children’s Aid Society of Algoma staff topped $100,000 in earnings.

Jill Anderson, Mary Jean Chartrand and Deborah Dubois, all supervisors of child protection, earned $109,730, $108,638 and $110,680.