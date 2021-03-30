Officer treated prisoner properly: SIU

Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer did nothing wrong when caring for a prisoner who needed medical attention while in custody, a Special Investigations Unit probe determined.

A man, 32, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2020. He was allegedly in contact with his estranged partner, who he was supposed to avoid, at a downtown address.

The man was brought to the cell area at the police station on Second Line East.

He complained of several ailments, including pneumonia and being punched and thrown to the ground by police. He was given something to drink and two blankets to bring to his cell.

The prisoner complained he was having trouble breathing about 90 minutes later. Three paramedics arrived less than 10 minutes later. The man was brought to Sault Area Hospital’s intensive care unit to be treated for a drug overdose. He was released from hospital the next afternoon.

The actions of an officer who was at the booking desk were probed by the SIU.