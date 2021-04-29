Article content

A woman head-butted two officers and spit on another, police say.

Officers encountered the woman when they responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of MacDonald Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Officers assaulted Back to video

She is also accused of damaging the rear of a cruiser when she was brought to the police station.

Jayden Michano, 20, was charged with mischief under $5,000, breach of the peace and three counts assaulting a peace officer.

Her court date is June 9.