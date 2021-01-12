Article content

Olivia and Noah were top names chosen by Ontario parents for their newborns in 2019.

Noah was the chosen name for 841 boys, while Olivia was chosen for 933 baby girls.

Olivia, Noah top baby names

Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Sophia rounded out the top five names for girls. Liam, Lucas, Benjamin and Ethan were second to fifth most popular choices for boys, a release says.

Parents should register their child’s birth within 30 days. Parents can apply for a birth certificate, social insurance number and Canada child benefits through Service Ontario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle.

Details are available at https://www.ontario.ca/page/register-birth-new-baby