One person tests positive

May 26, 2021  •  23 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A Sault Ste. Marie and area resident is self-isolating after catching COVID-19 from close contact.

The individual was tested Tuesday and is the 391st case of COVID-19 in Algoma District, Algoma Public Health says.

Twenty-four cases are active. One person is in hospital. Six people have died.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 136 active cases out of 2,473 total, as of Wednesday. No one is in hospital. Fatalities stand at 33.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Nearly 25 per cent of the cases, 257, were reported in Toronto.

