One tests positive for COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Feb 20, 2021  •  30 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read
A resident of Central and East Algoma has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Case number 195 was tested last Tuesday.

Seven cases are active. Two people are in hospital. Three others have died of COVID-19.

