One tests positive for COVID-19
A resident of Central and East Algoma has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.
Case number 195 was tested last Tuesday.
Seven cases are active. Two people are in hospital. Three others have died of COVID-19.
