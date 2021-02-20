One tests positive for COVID-19

A resident of Central and East Algoma has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Case number 195 was tested last Tuesday.

Seven cases are active. Two people are in hospital. Three others have died of COVID-19.