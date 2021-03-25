One tests positive for COVID-19

A Sault Ste. Marie and area resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The individual caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

This is the 225th case of COVID-19 in Algoma District.

Eighteen cases are active. No one is in hospital. Four people have died.

Total COVID-19 tests stand at 111,818 as of Thursday afternoon.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 1,888 total confirmed and probable cases with 168 active as of last Tuesday. Two people are in hospital. Twenty-eight others have died.