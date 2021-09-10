One tests positive for COVID-19

Article content

Close contact has caused a Sault Ste. Marie and area resident to catch COVID-19.

The individual was tested Friday and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Total cases stand at 445. Twelve cases are active. No one is in hospital.

APH is still to announce its policy on releasing the vaccination status of persons who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Algoma District.

That strategy may be released early next week, said manager of communications Leo Vecchio in an email. Ministry of Health started to release the vaccine status of Ontario residents who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9.