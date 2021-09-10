Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

One tests positive for COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Sep 10, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic

Close contact has caused a Sault Ste. Marie and area resident to catch COVID-19.

The individual was tested Friday and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health says.

Total cases stand at 445. Twelve cases are active. No one is in hospital.

APH is still to announce its policy on releasing the vaccination status of persons who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Algoma District.

That strategy may be released early next week, said manager of communications Leo Vecchio in an email. Ministry of Health started to release the vaccine status of Ontario residents who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers