One vote decides school-year calendar

The school-year calendar chosen for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board’s 2021-2022 academic year won by one vote.

Board staff and parent communities “could provide feedback” about the calendar they preferred, superintendent of education Joe Chilelli told trustees during an online meeting on Wednesday evening.

Two choices drew 171 votes with 86 opting for the first option. First day of classes is Sept. 7. Professional activity days will run Sept. 2, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Feb. 4, April 29, May 20 and June 10. A second calendar option drew 85 backers.

“It was a one vote difference,” said Chilelli. “Very close.”

School boards have to approve a school-year calendar and submit the document to the Ministry of Education.