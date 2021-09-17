Sign Up
Online learning draws 300 students to start school year

Brian Kelly
Sep 17, 2021  •  8 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
About 300 Algoma District School Board and Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board students are studying online to start the new academic year.

The English Catholic board’s Holy Trinity Virtual Academy has 105 elementary students, said spokesperson Jim Fitzpatrick. Seven secondary students are also using the online learning platform.

About 2 per cent of ADSB’s approximately 10,000 students are opting to study online, said communications officer Fran Walsh in an email. Online learning details will be shared with trustees when they meet Tuesday evening.

