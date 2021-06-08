Online learning option continues

Article content

Virtual learning is still an option for Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students during the next school year.

Students attend lessons using their computer or iPad and also work on their own or with classmates, a release says.

Deadline to register for elementary students is early August.

Learning delivery can only be changed at specific dates in the fall and winter of the 2021-2022 school year.

CSNO’s virtual academy hosts an on open house on June 16 at 6:30 p.m.