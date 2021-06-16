Online registration gets an A

Article content

Parents are giving Algoma District School Board top marks for offering online registration for kindergarten.

Superintendent of education Marcy Bell said feedback to the online option that started in January is “extremely positive” as parents could sign up their children “on their own time.”

Parents who don’t have Internet access can call their neighbourhood schools to register.

The board’s schools are offering virtual welcome nights before the end of June. Parents and youngsters can meet staff and do a tour.

Mothers and fathers will be reminded of “the importance of talking and reading and singing and playing,” said Bell.

Parents can pick up welcome to kindergarten bags. Contents include Play-Doh, letters of the alphabet, a cookbook and tips to make the transition from home to school in the late summer.