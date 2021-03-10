Ontario fears Line 5 fight could turn toxic

Article content

CALGARY — Faced with the pending shutdown of the Line 5 oil conduit that serves Ontario’s refineries, the energy minister of Canada’s most populous province said he is relieved to hear the federal government deems the pipeline “non-negotiable.”

“I haven’t frankly been aware of the federal government’s involvement in Line 5 between them and Michigan recently, if that’s occurred,” said Greg Rickford, Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, in an interview with the Financial Post.

Rickford said he was reassured to hear federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan tell a House of Commons committee on Thursday the federal government would fight attempts by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to shut down Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5, which delivers just over half of Ontario and two-thirds of Quebec’s oil supply.

“If, in fact, the federal government is giving this full attention now, we’re obviously very relieved to hear that. I’ll request a briefing from Minister O’Regan to tell me just what exactly his government has been up to,” Rickford said Friday, noting Ontario has previously fought proposals to shut the line down in 2019 and 2020.