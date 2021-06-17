Ontario wants more French-language teachers

Article content

A four-year plan by the Ontario government seeks to train hundreds of French-language educators to cover a shortfall of 800 teachers in the province’s classrooms.

The strategy, announced online Thursday afternoon, will cost $12.5 million.

“We know that we have a problem,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano. “We know we need to find more French teachers in the province of Ontario. We know we need to do that through other sources other than just local.”

The provincial government plans to recruit talent from other countries. Nearly 500 students who are teaching on letters of permission will also be fast-tracked to become qualified educators.

“That will immediately make a tremendous difference,” said Romano.

Laurentian University and University of Ottawa will work with Universite de l’Ontario francais to offer “better pathways and accreditation opportunities,” the Sault Ste. Marie MPP adds.