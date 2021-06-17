Ontario wants more French-language teachers
A four-year plan by the Ontario government seeks to train hundreds of French-language educators to cover a shortfall of 800 teachers in the province’s classrooms.
The strategy, announced online Thursday afternoon, will cost $12.5 million.
“We know that we have a problem,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano. “We know we need to find more French teachers in the province of Ontario. We know we need to do that through other sources other than just local.”
The provincial government plans to recruit talent from other countries. Nearly 500 students who are teaching on letters of permission will also be fast-tracked to become qualified educators.
“That will immediately make a tremendous difference,” said Romano.
Laurentian University and University of Ottawa will work with Universite de l’Ontario francais to offer “better pathways and accreditation opportunities,” the Sault Ste. Marie MPP adds.
“This is the start,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “We’re going to continue to build upon this strategy.”
The plan will build awareness of teaching pathways, remove barriers to, and improve flexibility of, teaching programs and ensure supportive teaching environments, a release says.
“We’ll continue to look for ways to modernize the French language and the FSL teacher training programs and reduce barriers for enrolment and hiring,” said Lecce.
French-language faculties will be invited to respond to calls to deliver “flexible and targeted programming to help increase the pool of FSL teachers for elementary schools,” he adds.
More than 110,000 students attend French-language schools. Another million-plus students take French as second language in the English-language school system.
Demand will “only continue to grow” in the next five years with shortages continuing if action isn’t taken, said Lecce. “English-language boards are also facing challenges with their programs due to the growing popularity of the French as second language and French immersion programs.”
The Ontario government worked with education partners over the last year “so that we can attract the best and the brightest” teacher candidates domestically and internationally, said Lecce.
