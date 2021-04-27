Open beer found in vehicle: OPP
An open container of beer was allegedly found when police stopped a vehicle east of Blind River.
The driver was on Highway 17 on April 21, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Randy Price, 32, of Temiskaming Shores, was charged with operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.
The vehicle was impounded. The driver’s licence was suspended.
Court date for the accused is June 3 in Blind River.
