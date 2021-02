Article content

A French Catholic high school in Blind River hosts a virtual open house on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ecole secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord invites Grade 8 students, and their parents, to participate.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Open house offered Back to video

Students will get a tour of the school and learn about its programs, services and activities.

To participate, call the school at 705-356-1688.