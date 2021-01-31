Article content
Paramedics responded to more opioid-related calls last week.
Algoma Public Health and Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services are warning users of street drugs “to take extra precautions,” a release says.
Opioid-related ambulance calls rise Back to video
An opioid poisoning happens when a person uses more of a substance, or a combination of substances, than their body can handle. Opioid poisonings can be fatal.
Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone, said APH manager of community wellness Kristy Harper. Persons who use drugs are also encouraged to not take narcotics alone.