Opioid-related ambulance calls rise

Brian Kelly
Jan 31, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Fentanyl pills GAVIN YOUNG
Fentanyl pills. Officers with the GSPS seized a number of weapons and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, after executing a search warrant at a Regent Street motel room. Photo by Gavin Young /POSTMEDIA FILE PHOTO

Paramedics responded to more opioid-related calls last week.

Algoma Public Health and Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services are warning users of street drugs “to take extra precautions,” a release says.

An opioid poisoning happens when a person uses more of a substance, or a combination of substances, than their body can handle. Opioid poisonings can be fatal.

Anyone who uses drugs should carry naloxone, said APH manager of community wellness Kristy Harper. Persons who use drugs are also encouraged to not take narcotics alone.

