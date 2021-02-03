Article content

A first-year Ontario Provincial Police constable serving in Elliot Lake is accused of driving impaired while off-duty near Midland, Ont.

A possible impaired driver on Concession Road 15 in Tiny Township was reported to the OPP’s Southern Georgian Bay detachment late last Friday night, a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP officer faces impaired charge Back to video

Matthew Melchiorre, 26, of Elliot Lake, was charged with operation while impaired and having a blood/alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for one week.

Court date for the accused is Feb. 18 in Midland.