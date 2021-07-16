OPP wants information to help Sault woman's murder probe

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for help from anyone who has information about a Sault Ste. Marie woman who was recently murdered and the Bruce Mines man accused of her death.

“Anything that could help” investigators can be shared with OPP’s criminal investigations branch at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867 or 800-222-8477, said central region acting media relations and community services co-ordinator Gosia Puzio.

“Please come forward,” said Puzio on Friday.

Shirley Hatley, 65, was found dead in Sturgeon Lake, about 45 kilometres northwest of Peterborough and about 685 kilometres southeast of the Sault, last Monday. She was discovered near a residential property.

“The way the victim was located” prompted investigators to consider Hatley didn’t die of natural causes, said Puzio. OPP called Hatley’s death suspicious last Monday and updated her death to a homicide three days later.

No details are being released about the connection between Hatley and Norman May, 56, of Bruce Mines, who is charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody after a bail hearing at Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay last Monday.

An autopsy was done at Centre of Forensic Sceinces in Toronto. The cause of death is not being released by police.

The murder probe is “primarily” being done by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment with the assistance of the provincial police service’s criminal investigations branch based at the OPP’s general headquarters in Orillia.

“They provide that extra support and knowledge that is very integral to these important investigations,” said Puzio.