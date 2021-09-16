Outage hits Boundary Road area

Article content

An early-morning power outage Thursday hit 500 PUC Services customers in Sault Ste. Marie’s east end.

The power failure began at 12:39 a.m. on Boundary Road and nearby streets, a release says.

Service was restored to most customers by 2:56 a.m. Thirty-three customers on Adrian Drive and Parkland Drive had their power back by 7:12 a.m.

Cause of the outage is under investigation.