Outage hits Boundary Road area
An early-morning power outage Thursday hit 500 PUC Services customers in Sault Ste. Marie’s east end.
The power failure began at 12:39 a.m. on Boundary Road and nearby streets, a release says.
Service was restored to most customers by 2:56 a.m. Thirty-three customers on Adrian Drive and Parkland Drive had their power back by 7:12 a.m.
Cause of the outage is under investigation.
