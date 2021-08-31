Ovarian cancer awareness promoted by Zonta club

Sault Ste. Marie residents are encouraged to wear teal on Friday to build awareness about ovarian cancer.

Most women are diagnosed in the cancer’s late stages when 70 per cent will not live longer than five years, Zonta Club of Sault Ste. Marie Area says.

The service club plans to post signs and teal ribbons on Queen Street East from Pilgrim to Dennis streets to increase public awareness of the disease.

Eighteen purses, 18 pies, including a pie a month for a year, and more than 50 other items will be auctioned off in late September as part of Zonta’s Purses Pies & Pinot @ Home. Cash raised will help Ovarian Cancer Canada and Zonta service projects in the Sault.

Bidding runs from 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at www.michaelpeeverauctions.com