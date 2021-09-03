Overdose victim helped by police

Police helped a man who had an opioid overdose downtown Friday afternoon.

The officers were on bike patrol when they found the unresponsive male in a laneway at about 2 p.m.

He was given naloxone. CPR was performed, a release says.

Paramedics brought the man to Sault Area Hospital. He is expected to recover.

“The immediate response of our officers saved a life today,” said Chief Hugh Stevenson. “I am proud of their professionalism and critical thinking during a time of crisis.”

Persons who use opioids, or anyone who knows someone who use opioids, should get a naloxone kit, police say.

The free kits are available at more than a dozen locations in Sault Ste. Marie including The Medicine Shoppe, 59 Great Northern Rd., Merrett’s Pharmacy, 314 Wellington St. W., and Rexall, 129 Trunk Rd.