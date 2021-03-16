Overnight parking on streets not allowed

Article content

Vehicles cannot be parked on city streets overnight until April 30.

The municipal bylaw runs from midnight to 6 a.m., a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Overnight parking on streets not allowed Back to video

Sidewalks are not to be blocked by automobiles. Vehicles can’t park in bicycle lanes. Automobiles with expired licence plates or no plates cannot be parked on city streets.

Parking violations can be reported to Norpro at 705-949-3227 or email ParkingSSM@n1solutions.ca or Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300, ext. 9.

Violators could be ticketed or have their vehicles towed.