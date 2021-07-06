Pair faces drug possession charges

Article content

A reported assault between siblings in Blind River led to two people being charged after a van was stopped in Mississauga First Nation last Sunday.

Suspected cocaine, fentanyl and nabilone were allegedly found in the vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say,.

Nathaniel Bates, 25, of Barrie, was charged with assault, driving while under suspension, two counts fail to comply with release order and three counts possession of a controlled substance.

He appeared in video bail court and was remanded into custody.

Cassandra Kirby, 32, of Barrie, was charged with disobey stop sign, permit person to drive motor vehicle without a licence and three counts possession of a controlled substance.

Her court date is Sept. 2 in Blind River.