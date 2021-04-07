Pair now law firm partners

Article content

Paul Cassan and Steven Shoemaker are now partners at Wishart Law Firm.

Cassan was called to the bar in 1997 and has worked at the Bay Street firm for 23 years, a release says. Municipal and labour and employment law are his main focuses.

Shoemaker joined Wishart Law in 2010. He was called to the bar in New York state in 2006 and admitted to the bar in Ontario four years later. Shoemaker specializes in commercial law, insurance litigation, labour relations hearings and arbitration matters.

Orlando Rosa is managing partner at Wishart Law Firm. Gord Acton is senior partner.