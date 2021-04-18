Pandemic grounds science fair - again

Article content

COVID-19 is fouling up Rotary Science Fair Algoma for a second year.

Organizers decided to scrap the annual competition for Grade 7 to 12 students in early January.

Tentative run date was the second weekend of April.

“It would have been a crazy amount of time and effort, money to try and host a virtual event,” co-chair Dante Carlascio told The Sault Star.

Fair judges expected assessing entries online “could work” but they were concerned virtual efforts “may not have been” for all students.

“It may put some students at a disadvantage, some students at an advantage,” said Carlascio.

The “biggest attraction” for students is the chance to interact with their peers at the Sault Ste. Marie event and, for the top talent, the national science fair.

“None of that would have happened” unless the competition was held in-person, said Carlascio. The Sault event typically draws 95 to 120 students.

Sault students could opt to participate in Youth Science Canada’s virtual fair that runs three days ending Wednesday. Twenty other regional science fairs were also eligible. Top projects advance to the virtual Canada-Wide Science Fair that runs May 19-21.