Pandemic grounds science fair - again
Article content
COVID-19 is fouling up Rotary Science Fair Algoma for a second year.
Organizers decided to scrap the annual competition for Grade 7 to 12 students in early January.
Pandemic grounds science fair - again Back to video
Tentative run date was the second weekend of April.
“It would have been a crazy amount of time and effort, money to try and host a virtual event,” co-chair Dante Carlascio told The Sault Star.
Fair judges expected assessing entries online “could work” but they were concerned virtual efforts “may not have been” for all students.
“It may put some students at a disadvantage, some students at an advantage,” said Carlascio.
The “biggest attraction” for students is the chance to interact with their peers at the Sault Ste. Marie event and, for the top talent, the national science fair.
“None of that would have happened” unless the competition was held in-person, said Carlascio. The Sault event typically draws 95 to 120 students.
Sault students could opt to participate in Youth Science Canada’s virtual fair that runs three days ending Wednesday. Twenty other regional science fairs were also eligible. Top projects advance to the virtual Canada-Wide Science Fair that runs May 19-21.
Advertisement
Article content
Carlascio and his organizing committee reconvene in the fall with plans to run an event in 2022.
“We definitely would want to have something next year,” he said. “It’s not fair not to have anything for another year, but I never thought this year’s event wouldn’t happen after last year.”
Carlascio wonders if the pandemic will inspire some students when the fair, which was to have marked its 33rd year in 2020, returns. Last year’s fair was scheduled for early April, several weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic forced all kinds of activities to be cancelled.
“Who knows,” said Carlascio. “Maybe we’ll have some vaccine-related, or COVID-related projects, by next year.”
Carlascio encourages students to “keep the wheels turning, keep thinking” in the coming months.
“Bring in some big ideas next year,” he said, noting the fair attracts “phenomenal, sharp kids that come up with something.”
btkelly@postmedia.com
On Twitter: @Saultreporter