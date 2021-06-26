Article content

Canada Day celebrations are cancelled by City of Sault Ste. Marie due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fireworks display may be done later in the summer “when public health provisions would allow for it,” a release says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic spikes Canada Day events Back to video

Numerous city services will be affected by the statutory holiday on Thursday.

Administrative offices, including Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre, public library branches and GFL Memorial Gardens, will be closed.

John Rhodes Community Centre, Northern Community Centre, centres for seniors and Ermatinger-Clergue National Historic Site will not open.

Bellevue and Roberta Bondar marinas are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site is available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Garbage and recycling will be one day late following the holiday.

The landfill will be closed. Regular hours are weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday service starts July 18. The household hazardous waste depot opens the same day.

City buses do not run Thursday. Parabus continues to operate.

Peter G. Manzo and V.E. Greco pools will be open Canada Day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The splash pad at Bellevue Park is available form 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.