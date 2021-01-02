Pandemic won't stop Bon Soo carnival

Article content continued

“The jury’s still out on that,” said White. “There’s a lot of logistics to make it happen.”

Spectators won’t be allowed if the swim runs. The event would be shown online.

A recently-wrapped online survey is helping Bon Soo brass decide what events to plan for February. Bum slides, fireworks and online activities were frequently mentioned, said White.

Multiple screenings of “family-friendly” movies on a 40-foot screen are planned. Viewers would stay in their vehicles. Fireworks are also expected, but again with spectators watching from automobiles. Participants would have to book times at outdoor events, such as bum slides.

“Everything has to be done in a way that’s documented,” said White.

She is depending on people to follow social distancing guidelines and not venture out of their vehicles during drive-in events. Algoma Public Health reports 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. That compares to 278 in Sudbury, 130 in Porcupine and 132 in North Bay and Parry Sound.

“We’re hoping the community continues to do what they’re doing by following the rules,” said White.

Carnival buttons should go on sale the second week of January. Price is to be confirmed. Sales help raise cash for the following year’s carnival.

Brian Oja, of Cliffe Printing, designed the button for a 22nd year.

White is staying mum on Oja’s design and hints there may be a nod to the pandemic in the featured artwork.

“There’s something on the button that I think it’s unique,” she said.