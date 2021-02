Article content

A Valentine’s Day takeout pasta and meatball dinner is offered at Moose Family Centre on Sunday.

The meal includes pasta, sauce, three meatballs, tossed salad with oil and vinegar dressing, parmesan cheese and bread and butter.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pasta dinner served Back to video

Cost is $13 per meal. Moose members pay $12, a release says.

Meals are available between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Call 705-759-8623.