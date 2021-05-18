Patients monitored remotely
Sault Area Hospital is starting to remotely monitor patients who’ve had surgery.
SeamlessMD offers patients information, progress tracking and post-operation symptom monitoring with a smartphone, tablet or computer, a release says.
Patients can share a pain score, symptons, range of motion and wound photos to the surgical care team.
SAH is using SeamlessMD for total hip and knee replacement surgeries. General surgery and women’s health, and other surgical areas, will follow in the coming months.
The hospital expects using SeamlessMD will result in fewer emergency department visits, readmissions and shorter length of stays.