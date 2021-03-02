Pauline's Place makes move

Article content

Pauline’s Place is now housed at the former Steelton Seniors Centre.

The non-profit, charitable organization offers emergency shelter for youth, women and families.

Pauline’s Place’s new home at 235 Wellington St. W., has seven emergency beds for youth, 12 emergency beds for women, two emergency units for families, two accessible units and six overflow beds, a release says.

No core funding supports Pauline’s Place. Dollars come from District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board, grants, fundraising and donations.

Donations of blankets, linens, towels, toiletries, food and cash can be made by calling executive director Anne Penney at 705-759-4663.

Pauline’s Place previously operated on Pim Street and Queen Street East.