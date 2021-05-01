Period Purse gets hand from city hall

Article content

City hall is helping highlight The Period Purse’s latest drive.

Co-leaders Jami Della Vedova and Megan Scott started collected pads, tampons, underwear and cloth masks to help women in need in Sault Ste. Marie in 2018.

Their latest appeal for community donations started Saturday and runs to May 28.

A proclamation marking Menstrual Health Day will be read at city council on May 10. A flag recognizing The Period Purse will be raised at Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre on May 28 when Menstrual Health Day is recognized.

“I think that’s going to bring a lot of awareness to The Period Purse to people who may not have heard about it before,” said Scott of the upcoming recognition by council.

Sault residents are also encouraged to participate in the city’s first Bloody Great Run. The challenge is to walk or run 28 kilometres during May. Participants can sign up on The Period Purse Sault chapter’s Facebook page or by emailing sault@theperiodpurse.com. Run fundraising goal is $2,800.