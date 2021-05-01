Period Purse gets hand from city hall
City hall is helping highlight The Period Purse’s latest drive.
Co-leaders Jami Della Vedova and Megan Scott started collected pads, tampons, underwear and cloth masks to help women in need in Sault Ste. Marie in 2018.
Their latest appeal for community donations started Saturday and runs to May 28.
A proclamation marking Menstrual Health Day will be read at city council on May 10. A flag recognizing The Period Purse will be raised at Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre on May 28 when Menstrual Health Day is recognized.
“I think that’s going to bring a lot of awareness to The Period Purse to people who may not have heard about it before,” said Scott of the upcoming recognition by council.
Sault residents are also encouraged to participate in the city’s first Bloody Great Run. The challenge is to walk or run 28 kilometres during May. Participants can sign up on The Period Purse Sault chapter’s Facebook page or by emailing sault@theperiodpurse.com. Run fundraising goal is $2,800.
Scott and Della Vedova are continuing to adjust how they accept donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions can be brought to a dropoff box outside Trimount Construction at 1092 Great Northern Rd. 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Various items, including socks, face cloths and underwear, can be purchased from the Sault chapter’s Amazon wish list. Donations, using a credit card, can also be made through www.canadahelps.org. Backers gave $1,518 through CanadaHelps during The Period Purse’s fall 2020 drive. The spring goal is $1,500.
Donations were typically put in purses to distribute to recipients. But The Period Purse is not accepting purse donations during the pandemic. Instead, toiletries will be placed in Ziploc bags.
Della Vedova and Scott haven’t picked specific groups to receive donations collected during the spring drive.
“We’re doing the same as last fall where we’ll see how much we get and then donate based on that,” said Scott. “Likely the same groups as before.”
Della Vedova and Scott assembled 288 period packs last fall. Each pack contained a reusable mask, five disposable masks, six liners, 15 tampons and 15 pads.
The packs were shared with Soup Kitchen Community Centre, St. Vincent Place, Pauline’s Place, Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands, Sault College and Algoma University.
