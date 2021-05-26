Person shot, weapon seized

Article content

A person was found with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Albert Street West on Tuesday morning.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police say.

A .22-calibre rifle and ammunition were allegedly found when a search warrant was executed at a residence in that block later that day. The weapon “is consistent” with injuries suffered by the victim.

An investigation continues.