Person shot, weapon seized

Brian Kelly
May 26, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
A person was found with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Albert Street West on Tuesday morning.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police say.

A .22-calibre rifle and ammunition were allegedly found when a search warrant was executed at a residence in that block later that day. The weapon “is consistent” with injuries suffered by the victim.

An investigation continues.

