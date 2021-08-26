Person has weapon in Chapple Avenue area: Police

Brian Kelly
Aug 26, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)
Press release:

Officers are currently on scene in the Chapple Avenue and Albion Street area responding to reports of someone in the area with a firearm.

Anyone who lives in the area is urged to shelter in place. If you’re able to, please go to your basement and avoid windows and doors.

All other citizens are urged to avoid the area. Further details will be released as they become available.

