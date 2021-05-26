





Article content Spotting a new bird is a great way to ruffle Samuel Phaneuf’s feathers. The Grade 5 student at F.H. Clergue French Immersion has identified 304 birds he’s seen over the last three to four years. He’s captured an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 photos with three cameras. A Nikon D3500 with a Tamron SP-70-300mm lens is his most recent tool to document birds he sees. He uses his images of a red-winged blackbird or greater white-fronted goose as art for homemade birthday cards. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Phaneuf is dedicated birder Back to video Phaneuf typically gets out birding about three times a week, although he’d prefer to enjoy his hobby daily visiting preferred sites including Echo Bay, Bellevue Park, Algoma University and Whitefish Island. “It’s just getting that beautiful look at them and being able to see all those true colours,” he told The Sault Star of birdwatching’s rewards. Phaneuf, 11, is a featured speaker during Ontario Field Ornithologists Sault Ste. Marie Bird Festival that runs Friday to Sunday. Phaneuf gives his virtual talk Saturday at 7 p.m. He’ll share his birding experiences and offer tips about how to get other youth involved in the pastime. Bringing along snacks can help encourage new birdeers, Phaneuf suggests.

Article content He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and identifying bird songs. His first memory birding is going out with his grandparents, Vivian and Don Hall, when he was five or six and seeing 20 redheads on Pumpkin Point Road in Echo Bay. Phaneuf has about 30 bird guides, with Sibley Field Guide to Birds his favourite. His time out in the field can range from a short jaunt before school to all day during spring and fall migrations. He recently raised more than $600 during a full-day birdathon where he saw 70 different species. Sault Naturalists will use the cash to buy identification bird books for city schools. Phaneuf is also tracking signs of bird breeding, including nests and birds doing territorial songs, over five years as part of Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas. His coverage area is bounded by Third Line, Boundary Road, just west of Algoma Steel and south to the border. Phaneuf’s mentor is Chip Weseloh. The retired ornithologist is co-editor of Ontario Birds. He’s also a 2015 recipient of the Distinguished Ornithologist Award, recognizing significant national or international contributions to Ontario ornithology. Weseloh and his wife, Linda, met Phaneuf and his father, Brad, at Point Pelee National Park near Leamington in May 2019. Phaneuf shared his recent observation of a Canada warbler with the Weselohs. It’s one of Linda’s favourite birds. Phaneuf’s small stature, and accompanying binocular and camera, made an impression on Weseloh.

Article content “He wasn’t a very big fellow,” he said in a telephone interivew from Toronto. “I couldn’t believe he was carrying all this equipment.” Weseloh encouraged Phaneuf to join the provincial bird-watching society, Ontario Field Ornithologists. They’ve stayed in contact via email. Weseloh, who grew up in Minnesota, wished he would have had a guide when he was growing up. He’s taking that role with Phaneuf. “I would have learned when I learned 15 years earlier,” he said. “It always helps to have an adult who can direct you in the right direction and give you some tips and all that kind of stuff.” Weseloh can see Phaneuf making a career out of his interest in birds if he chooses. “He’s a very knowledgable kid, my goodness,” he said. “Being an ornithologist isn’t the most profitable thing in the world. It’s sometimes hard to find jobs. I enjoyed every bloody day of it.” He retired from Environment Canada in 2013, but continues to hold the role of emeritus associate with the federal department. Weseloh acknowledges getting other young people interested in birding is tough. “There’s a lot of peer pressure from your peers to do the normal things and bird watching isn’t normal for a 10 year old or a 12 or 13 year old,” he said. But attitudes could change if youth are directed to a marsh where there’s plenty of bird activity. That’s what worked for him and his wife. “Seeing these masses of birds and just being so awestruck and impressed by them that what do I want to go to the mall for?” he said. “I want to go out to the marsh and see what I can see.” Weseloh wants to bring Phaneuf to Chene Island, west of the Sault, to band birds. “That would be another whole new aspect of getting more involved with ornitholoogy as a career and as a science,” he said. Phaneuf is definitely considering ornithology as a career. He’s also interested in becoming a baker. Phaneuf is thinking about joining the two interests and earning his livelihood baking bird-shaped cakes. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

